PM Modi to launch J&K health cover scheme on December 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a health scheme in Jammu and Kashmir on December 26 to reach the one crore population that was not covered previously under the Ayushman Bharat programme in the Union Territory.

So far, around 30 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir were covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. With the launch of the Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine (SEHAT) scheme, “J&K will be among the first in the country to achieve Universal Health Coverage”, said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday.

The beneficiaries are entitled to free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year and there is no restriction on family size, age or gender. Sinha said programmes will be organized across the Union Territory and the distribution of “Golden cards” will be started the same day.

