PM Modi to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ tomorrow; schools colleges to participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Fit India Movement’ on Thursday and the event will be broadcast live by Doordarshan. It can also be watched on social media and Hotstar.

During his latest Mann Ki Baat — a radio address by the PM — Modi had asked people to take part in ‘Fit India Movement’ which is being organised to celebrate the upcoming ‘National Sports Day’ tomorrow, i.e., August 29.

The launch event will be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. At the event, the prime minister will address people and will also administer a fitness pledge.

Yesterday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked higher educational institutions (HEIs) to motivate staff and students to attempt walking 10,000 steps each on the day and “and follow it up in daily routine”. The commission has also directed institutions to screen the launch event live for faculty and students while ensuring their attendance.

Short video clips of activities held on campus are to be sent to the UGC. The institutes have also been directed to prepare and implement a fitness plan, incorporate sports, exercise, physical activities into the daily routine on campus, as per the latest circular released by the UGC.