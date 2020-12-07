PM Modi to launch construction of Agra Metro first phase today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction of the Agra Metro Rail Project’s first phase on Monday in an online event that will be attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is in charge of the Agra Metro that, according to officials, will cost Rs 8379.62 crore. In the first phase, a six-kilometre primary section of the Sikandra-Taj East Gate corridor will be built. Adityanath has set the UPMRC a December 2022 deadline to complete the construction. The metro project will have one more corridor. In total, the two sections will be 29.4-km long.

In a statement, the government said the six-kilometre section of the 14-km Sikandra-Taj East Gate corridor will have six metro stations. While the Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road metro stations will be elevated stations, the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid halts will be underground.

The 15.4-km Agra Cantonment-Kalindi Vihar corridor will have elevated stations at Agra Cantonment, Sadar Bazar, Collectorate, Subhash Park, Agra College, Hariparvat Crossing, Sanjay Place, MG Road, Sultanganj Crossing, Kamlanagar, Rambagh, Foundry Nagar and Kalindi Vihar.

Apart from the 26-lakh odd local residents, the metro service is expected to benefit more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the city annually.

