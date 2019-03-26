PM Modi to launch campaign in Meerut on March 28

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will kickstart his campaign for the first phase of polling for the general elections in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut on March 28 with a meeting near Sivaya toll plaza on Dehli-Dehradun highway. In 2014 too, Modi who was then the BJP’s PM candidate, had begun his election campaign from Meerut on February 2, 2014, by addressing a meeting in Shatabdinagar.

Ahead of the PM’s election rally, BJP chief ,Amit Shah along with other senior leaders of the party will camp in in Meerut Tuesday. Chief Minister,Yogi Adityanath is also expected to join Shah Tuesday. During his stay in the town,Shah,Yogi and other top leaders of the party will not only be giving a final shape to the BJP’s election strategy for the first phase of polling scheduled for April 11 but will also try to assuage disgruntled leaders of the party in the region.

“Five years ago, Modiji had addressed his first election meeting in the state and the BJP won 71 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh by reducing the opposition to political insignificance. This time too, the party will repeat the same success story to cut the mahagathbandhan to size,” said Gajendra Sharma, in-charge of party’s media cell in Meerut.

BJP leaders and workers performed a bhoomi pujan at the venue of Modi’s meeting along the highway Monday while the SPG teams have also took stock of the situation at the new venue. “Six SPs from neighbouring districts, 10 Additional SP’s, 30 Deputy SP’s, 50 inspectors, 150 sub-inspectors and 900 constables along with ten companies of PAC and RAF will remain deployed during meeting of the PM,” said Meerut SSP Nitin Tiwari. “We have decided that a route diversion plan , like we followed during the Kanwar Yatra, will remain in force on the highway from 7 am till afternoon as the PM is scheduled to reach the meeting venue around 11 am on March 28,” said SP (Traffic) Sanjeev Bajpai.