PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Jan 18, heads of 5 countries to attend

Heads of state of Denmark, Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, Rwanda and Republic of Malta are expected to arrive in Gandhinagar for the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will inaugurate the event will hold one-on-one meetings with the leaders on the sidelines of the summit along with hosting them on a dinner.

“Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Rwandan president Paul Kagame, Denmark’s prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis and Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat will be coming for the inauguration of the summit on January 18. PM Modi will be holding one-on-one meetings with them later in the day. The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the meetings at the Prime Minister’s lounge at Mahatma Mandir,” said JN Singh, Chief Secretary of Gujarat government while briefing mediapersons about the final phase of preparations for the summit.

Later in the evening, PM Modi will meet the head of Sovereign and Wealth Funds who will be coming for the “global investors round table” at the same venue. This meeting with PM is expected to last for 60 minutes. According to the state government official, PM Modi might stay back in Gujarat on January 18.

“Prime Minister Modi will arrive on January 17 for the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show (at Helipad Grounds) at 2:30 pm. Then he will head to VS Hospital (at Ahmedabad) where he will conduct a site visit and also hold a meeting at the hospital. Around 6 pm, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, he will reach the Sabarmati River Front and make a token purchase at the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival and thereby formally start the festival,” Singh said.

Pakistan’s presence at Vibrant Gujarat

When quizzed about chambers from Pakistan being invited for the Vibrant summit, Singh said, “During the summit, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) made a proposal to invite international chambers of commerce from different countries. We agreed. When chambers of commerce from the world are being invited, Pakistan is one of them. GCCI has extended an invitation, Gujarat government has not sent invites. We continue to have trade with Pakistan. There is a good amount of trade but we are welcoming this initiative of GCCI.”

About 115 delegations from other countries are expected to come for the summit where 20,000 delegates and 26,380 companies have registered for the three-day event between January 18-20. The official said that all the main bridges and flyovers in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are being lighted up for the summit.

About 15 countries are partnering this year’s summit after both UK and United States pulled out.

‘Gujarat’s Sprint to 2022’

Gujarat CM Rupani is expected to chair the event ‘Gujarat’s Sprint to 2022’ on January 19 at the summit which will showcase the state’s progress by 2022. “Many of the infrastructure projects will get completed by 2022. For example, the bullet train project will be close to completion, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Expressway will be completed, Dedicated Freight Corridor between Delhi and Mumbai and passing through Ahmedabad will get completed, Dholera SIR will reach a good peak by that time. Japanese, Koreans and Chinese will come in a big way in the Mandal Becharaji region in North Gujarat and will give a new identity to the region, desalination plants will be set up on Saurashtra coast, a six-lane highway will be built to connect Dholera SIR; airport work at Dholera will also reach a significant level. Gujarat will be much more developed in 2022 than in 2019 and our chief minister will present the vision. Those who will not invest in Gujarat, those who will not remain connected with Gujarat will be missing out,” Singh added.