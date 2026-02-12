From South Block to Seva Teerth: PM Modi to inaugurate new PMO complex, office buildings tomorrow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new complex of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat, named Seva Teerth, on Friday, the PMO said in a statement on Thursday.
Constructed as a part of the government’s larger Central Vista redevelopment, the complex is located on Dara Shikoh Road.
The PMO said the PM “will unveil the name of the building complex Seva Teerth” in the afternoon and also inaugurate the two new office buildings, Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, and address a public programme in the evening. The PMO has functioned out of South Block since Independence.
“The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem…Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations,” the statement said.
The Union ministries of finance, defence, health and family welfare, corporate affairs, education, culture, law and justice, information and broadcasting, agriculture and farmers welfare, chemical and fertilisers, and tribal affairs will move into Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2.
“Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being. Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes,” the PMO said.
The buildings will have smart access control systems, surveillance networks and an advanced emergency response system, the statement added.
