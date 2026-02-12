From South Block to Seva Teerth: PM Modi to inaugurate new PMO complex, office buildings tomorrow

The PMO said the PM “will unveil the name of the building complex Seva Teerth”. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new complex of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat, named Seva Teerth, on Friday, the PMO said in a statement on Thursday.

Constructed as a part of the government’s larger Central Vista redevelopment, the complex is located on Dara Shikoh Road.

The PMO said the PM “will unveil the name of the building complex Seva Teerth” in the afternoon and also inaugurate the two new office buildings, Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, and address a public programme in the evening. The PMO has functioned out of South Block since Independence.