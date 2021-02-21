scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 21, 2021
PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar on Monday

The prime minister will flag off a train from Noapara to Dakshineswar from a programme in the Hooghly district, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
February 21, 2021 7:39:03 pm
Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi Visva Bharti, PM Modi latest speech, education newsPM Modi addressed convocation ceremony at Visva Bharti University. (Screengrab/ Youtube)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of Kolkata Metro’s North-South Line from Noapara to Dakshineswar on Monday, an official said.

The prime minister will flag off a train from Noapara to Dakshineswar from a programme in the Hooghly district, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The inauguration, scheduled on Monday afternoon, will help connect thousands of people in the 4.1 km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar, she said.

Apart from regular passengers, devotees intending to visit Dakshineswar Kali temple will also be facilitated with a fast and pollution-free travel mode following the extension of the Metro Railway in its north-south axis.

Passengers from Kavi Subhash station in the southern end will be able to travel to Dakshineswar in just over an hour, traversing 31.3 km, a Metro official said.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly.

