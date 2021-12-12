PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the people on Monday the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor at the heart of Varanasi, a mega project that is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way.

After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Modi will hold an informal meeting with several chief ministers on a river cruise and witness Ganga ‘aarti’ and grand festivities being hosted at Varanasi ghats, a top official said on Sunday.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

On Saturday, Modi had inaugurated the Saryu Canal National Project in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district. Taking an indirect potshot at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on that occasion, Modi said that “a person” had been taking credit for “cutting ribbons” for projects, but asserted that it was the BJP government which placed priority on completing them.

Illuminated Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple complex in Varanasi, (PTI Illuminated Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple complex in Varanasi, (PTI

The gateways and other structures have been built with stones and other material using traditional craftsmanship.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi will visit the temple at around 1 pm and inaugurate phase one of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore, after offering prayers.

It was Modi’s vision for a long time to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Lord Shiva as they had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep while they went about the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting its water and offering it at the temple.

“To realise this vision, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the river Ganga,” it said.

The prime minister took a keen and active interest at all stages of the project.

Regular briefings, reviews and monitoring was done by him as he constantly gave inputs and insights to improve the project and make it more accessible for pilgrims, including the disabled, it added.

A view of a corridor at the temple complex of Kashi Vishwanath where refurnishing work is underway (PTI) A view of a corridor at the temple complex of Kashi Vishwanath where refurnishing work is underway (PTI)

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including ‘yatri suvidha kendras’, tourist facilitation centre, vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court, among others.

The project involved purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple.

The scale of the project was such it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, the work on the project has been completed on schedule, the PMO noted.

The current structure of the temple was constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780, and in the 19th century, Maharaja Ranjit Singh had got it crowned with a golden ‘shikhar’.

According to the website of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the famous religious site is also known as ‘Golden Temple’. In many old maps, this name can be seen mentioned.

The city, the parliamentary constituency of Modi since 2014, has been decorated ahead of the mega event — ‘Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi’ — and the residents of the temple town eagerly await the arrival of the prime minister.

Facades of buildings located on streets leading to the shrine have been painted in uniform light pink colour, and many buildings have been illuminated. Many hotels located near Godowlia Chowk have also been lit up by their owners to celebrate the occasion.

Senior BJP leaders had earlier announced that Varanasi will host a month-long cultural exercise following the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and all BJP chief ministers and deputy CMs will attend the ceremony which will be broadcast live from over 51,000 places nationwide.

After laying the foundation stone of the corridor, Modi had said the project would be a model for “protection and preservation” of temples and a combination of modern technology with ancient faith.

The project had also drawn criticism from various heritage experts as a large number of old buildings were demolished to make way for the corridor that also provides a direct link from the temple to Ganga river.

Decorated premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple complex ahead of the its unveiling after renovation and redesign, in Varanasi (PTI) Decorated premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple complex ahead of the its unveiling after renovation and redesign, in Varanasi (PTI)

Earlier in December, the architect of the project, Bimal Patel, had said the original structure of the temple had not been tampered with while developing the site, adding, apart from beautifying the area, tourist facilities have been enhanced.

“The project includes the construction of Temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience, salvation home, Godowlia Gate, Bhogshala, shelter for priests and sevadars, spiritual book space, and others,” Patel had said in a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

About 70 per cent of the 5.50 lakh sq ft area of the project have been kept for green cover, he said, adding, “We worked towards fulfilling the prime minister’s vision of reorganising the temple premises to restore its grandeur.”

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal had earlier said that 40 ancient temples were found following the demolition of buildings around the main temple. These centuries-old temples, which were earlier hidden, are now visible. They will be preserved and opened to the public.

Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told PTI that PM Modi, who is also the MP from the ancient city, had expressed his desire to “showcase the grandeur of Kashi” to the chief ministers.

“The PM is expected to reach Varanasi airport on Monday morning, from where a helicopter will take him to the campus of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University where a makeshift helipad has been made. He will then travel to Kal Bhairav Mandir for ‘darshan’ of the deity, and then travel by river route to reach the ghat adjoining the corridor,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Prime Minister Modi will reach Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the ghat side, and then inaugurate the corridor. He will take a walk in the premises of the new corridor, and see the buildings erected. The event will take place in the presence of a large number of saints and seers from all parts of the country, many of whom have already arrived,” he added.

“It was his desire to enter the corridor from the river side, where all arrangements have been made. Rehearsal of river cruise is also underway. By evening, all arrangements should be done,” he further said.

Over 3,000 seers, people associated with different religious mutts, artistes and other noted personalities are to assemble at the venue on December 13 to witness the inauguration. The programme will last about 2-3 hours.

“In the evening, the PM will take part in an informal ‘baithak’ with CMs and deputy CMs on the river cruise. Being the MP from Varanasi, he had expressed his desire to showcase the grandeur of Kashi, situated on the banks of the river, to the chief ministers. Also, from his cruise, PM will witness Ganga ‘aarti’ and grand festivities on the ghats, which will culminate with fireworks and laser show,” the DM said.

Sharma said ghats are being decorated and the plan is to light up “five lakh diyas” on the ghats and observe the occasion on a scale of ‘Dev Deepavali’.

The prime minister will stay at the guest house on the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus after finishing his engagements on the day one of his visit.

“Next day, he will take part in a formal meeting with chief ministers and other events, and later in the day will participate in an annual event of Swarved Mandir in Umraha,” he said, adding his two-day engagement will end at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh alleged that the BJP government has lined up a series of programmes to herald the start of the corridor only to deflect people’s attention from PM’s failure to double the income of farmers.

“All of you know who made the promise of doubling the income of the farmers. Today due to price rise fertilisers are not available, so how will the income of the farmers be doubled? Just so that public does not ask this question, they are bringing Kashi Vishvanath Corridor. And if there is any cabinet which passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was Samajwadi Party’s government’s,” Akhilesh told reporters

“We will provide you with the documents. Because this time, we will talk with proof,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)