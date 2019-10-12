PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor ICP on November 8: Harsimrat Badal 

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor’s Integrated Check Post on the Indian side on November 8.

Badal, who was campaigning for Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali for the upcoming Dakha bypoll, said the Prime Minister will visit Punjab on November 8 to inaugurate the Corridor and also attend the religious programme organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

She further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the SGPC function on November 11 while President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the main function on November 12 at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Accusing CM Captain Amarinder Singh of challenging the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib by deciding to hold a parallel stage to mark the 550th Parkash Purab celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi, she said, “For a devout Sikh, a directive from Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme order. It was extremely unfortunate that the Congress government has decided to hold a parallel function despite an advisory from Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Harpreet Singh and attempts by the SGPC to hold a joint celebration.”

“A joint coordination committee was also made for this purpose but Congress representatives of the committee did not let efforts for a joint celebration succeed. This will certainly create confusion amongst the Sikh community and be considered as an act aimed at weakening the community,” she added.

Urging the state government to relent and follow traditions, Badal said, “It’s our Guru’s 550th Parkash Purab. Let’s celebrate it together without any ego clash. If the CM and his Cabinet ministers are really so enthusiastic to celebrate, they must first perform the duties which the government is supposed to do, like creating the infrastructure to facilitate the pilgrims, which hasn’t been done in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi till date.”

Replying to a query related to drone infiltration from Pakistan, Badal said, “Punjab is being seen as soft target as the CM has lost his grip over the law and order situation. Mafia is flourishing. When even the Police in a state is not safe, how can we expect the safety of common masses?”