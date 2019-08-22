PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat Bhavan in Delhi

CLAIMING THAT the newly-built Gujarat Bhavan of the state government in New Delhi will be the best among all states, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the structure built at a cost of Rs 131 crore, on September 2.

“It will be called Garvi Gujarat Bhavan and will be inaugurated by PM Modi on September 2,” said the Deputy CM, adding that the structure will be coming up on Akbar Road in the national capital. He added that MLAs and MPs from Gujarat will be participating in the inaugural event.

“Keeping in mind the increasing number of Gujaratis travelling to Delhi for tourism and official visits, the expansion of facilities at the existing Gujarat Bhavan was needed. I believe that among all the other states that have their own Bhavans in Delhi, this will be best, most grand, beautiful and modern Bhavan that depicts the culture of Gujarat ,” he said, adding that Centre had earlier allocated about 7,066 square meters of land.

While the old Gujarat Bhavan at Chanakyapuri will continue to function, the new structure will be built on an area of 20,325 square meters and have 19 suite rooms, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a business center, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall with a capacity of 200 seats, an 80-seater conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga center, a terrace garden and a library.

Patel said the Government of India had given 7,000 square meters of land to build the new Bhavan for Gujarat.