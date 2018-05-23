PM Modi to inaugurate Eastern Peripheral Expressway on May 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressway, also known as Eastern Peripheral Expressway, on May 27. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressway, also known as Eastern Peripheral Expressway, on May 27. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressway, also known as Eastern Peripheral Expressway, on May 27. The inaugural ceremony will be held at the District Sports stadium of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, a Haryana government release said in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Before the inauguration of KGP Expressway, the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Digital Art Gallery of National Highway Authoritys of India (NHAI) at the toll plaza in Jakhauli village in district Sonipat. Regarding preparations for the arrival of the Prime Minister, the release said that helipads have been set up on KGP Expressway only.

“The construction of KGP expressway would relieve Delhi from traffic congestion. This project had been completed in a record time of two years at the cost of Rs 5,763 crore. It is the country’s first Axis Control Highway and the vehicles would have to pay toll equivalent to their travel,” it said.

At every 500 metres, arrangement of rain water harvesting has been done on both sides of the expressway. “Solar energy has been used. A replica of 36 monuments like India Gate, Gateway of India, Ashoka Stambha, showcasing the art and culture of the country has been established. Digital art gallery would present the glorious construction story of the KGB expressway,” the release further stated.

There are 18 displays in the gallery. In this gallery, all the information from the beginning of the construction work and completion of the expressway through digital medium are present. The gallery would also have a group picture of complete team involved in the construction of the expressway with the Prime Minister, the release added.

