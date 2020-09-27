PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart Frederiksen on Monday

According to official figures, bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark grew by 30.49 per cent between 2016 and 2019 as the trade volume rose from USD 2.82 billion to USD 3.68 billion. (Source: PIB/File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen will hold a virtual summit on Monday that will provide a broad political direction to strengthen the collaborative bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

“An MoU in the field of intellectual property cooperation between India and Denmark is being signed on the occasion. Another major outcome will be the joining of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Denmark,” the MEA said in a statement.

The summit is being hosted by India. Denmark is a key country in Northern Europe with whom India’s bilateral trade ties witnessed a significant expansion in the last few years.

“The virtual bilateral summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said.

According to official figures, bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark grew by 30.49 per cent between 2016 and 2019 as the trade volume rose from USD 2.82 billion to USD 3.68 billion. Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India in sectors such as shipping, renewable energy, environment, agriculture and food processing.

Several major Danish companies have built new manufacturing factories under the ‘Make in India’ scheme.

The MEA said around 25 Indian companies are operating in Denmark in IT, renewable energy and engineering sectors. Nearly 5,000 Indian professionals are working in major Danish companies, while 20 Indian IT companies are operating in Denmark for decades, according to official data.

Major Danish companies such as Grundfos, Danfoss, Vestas, LM Wind, Novozymes, Rockwool, Haldor Topsoe, etc. have set up factories and manufacturing facilities in India under the ‘Make in India’ scheme.

India and Denmark are cooperating in fighting climate change by exporting wind turbines. Danish companies like Babcock&Wilcox have set waste-to-energy facilities in Punjab and Haryana to fight air pollution.

Danish companies RAMBOLL & COWI are engaged in engineering and design for the trans-harbour sea-link in Mumbai which will link Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.