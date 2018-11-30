G-20 summit: PM Modi meets Trump ahead of first trilateral talks with Japan’s Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US President Donald Trump during the G-20 Summit in Argentina. He is expected to voice India’s firm commitment to make the Indo-Pacific a region for shared economic growth during the first trilateral meeting between him, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The first of its kind meeting between Modi, Trump and Abe assumes significance against the backdrop of China flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated the trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi will be held towards the end of the Trump-Abe bilateral talks.

PM @narendramodi interacts with various world leaders during the G-20 Summit in Argentina. @g20org pic.twitter.com/cH7T01Bcbu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2018

During the meeting, the three leaders are expected to share their views on progressing a free, open, conclusive and rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific region, based on respect for international law and peaceful resolution of all differences.

The trilateral will take place at a time when China is engaged in hotly-contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and with Japan in the East China Sea. Both the areas are said to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources.

