PM Modi to get award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to receive another award for one of his ambitious projects –the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan — from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation has decided to confer the prestigious award on PM Modi during his visit to the United States.

“Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian, as PM Modi’s diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. Sh @narendramodi to receive an award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States,” MoS PMO Jitendra Singh announced in a tweet.

Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States.

In 2014, immediately after assuming power after a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Swachh Bharat campaign and vowed to eliminate open defecation nationwide in five years. The mission has two thrusts: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (rural), which operates under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (urban), which operates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In 2018, Modi had received the United Nation’s highest environmental honour, the “Champions of the Earth Award”, from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “It is an honour for Indians. Indians are committed to saving the environment. Climate and calamity are directly related to culture; if the climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented. When I say ‘Sabka Saath,’ I also include nature in it,” Modi had said.

After conferring the award to PM Modi, Guterres in a tweet said: “The world needs bold leadership on climate action. I thank India for setting an example and was pleased to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Champions of the Earth Award.”

Meanwhile, India is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups, and straws from October 2. Recently, the prime minister had underlined the importance of shunning single-use plastic both in his latest Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast and in his address to the nation on Independence Day.