PM Modi to dedicate to nation NH-211 stretch in Maharashtra tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a stretch of National Highway 211 in Maharashtra Wednesday, which will improve the connectivity of Solapur with the Marathwada region, the government said Tuesday. The prime minister had laid the foundation for this project in 2014.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 58 km, four-laned, Solapur – Tuljapur – Osmanabad section of NH-211 (New NH-52) in Solapur in Maharashtra tomorrow,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The project is part of a larger project for four laning of 98.717 km Solapur-Yedashi section of NH-211 at a cost of Rs 972.50 crore and will help improve the connectivity of Solapur, with the important Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

The statement said that the section of the NH to be dedicated to the nation Wednesday has road safety features like 2 major and 17 minor bridges, 4 vehicular and 10 pedestrian underpasses, besides one 3.4 km bypass at Tuljapur that will help decongest the city.

The statement said that the total length of National Highways in the country was only 91,287 km as on March 31, 2014 and has been enhanced to about 1,31,326 km at present.

In addition to this about 53,031 km of state roads have been declared as new NHs in principle, it said.

The aim is to enhance the length of National Highways in the country to 2 lakh kms, it added.