PM Modi to declare country ODF on October 2: Gujarat Dy CM

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Centre has planned a “Swachhata Diwas” event in Ahmedabad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the entire nation “Open Defecation Free” (ODF) at an event attended by 20,000 sarpanches from across India, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday.

“This will be the biggest social revolution post-independence,” Patel told mediapersons. The event will be held on the Sabarmati Riverfront and Sabarmati Ashram.

Patel said 10,000 sarpanches will come from across Gujarat for the event and the rest from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. The Gujarat government will be hosting them for three days and has arranged for 400 buses to take them to Sabarmati Riverfront.

Patel said sarpanches from outside the state will start arriving from September 29. They have been grouped into four zones and taken to places connected to Gandhi in those zones. Those included in Surat zone will be taken to Dandi Memorial, those in Vadodara zone will be taken to Statue of Unity “built in memory of Gandhiji’s colleague Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”, and those in Mehsana and Ahmedabad zones will taken to Dandi Kutir.

Asked why Porbandar, the birthplace of Gandhi, and Rajkot have been left out, Patel said the event in Ahmedabad is being organised in addition to celebrations at Porbandar and Rajkot.