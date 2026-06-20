PM Modi to commission 3 indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata on June 21

2 min readNew DelhiJun 20, 2026 02:00 AM IST
The Indian Navy will commission three indigenously built frontline platforms — Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray — in Kolkata on Sunday, and the ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dunagiri is an advanced stealth frigate, Sanshodhak is a survey vessel (large), and Agray is an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.
In a statement issued Friday, the Navy said the platforms represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. They have been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.
“Together, they reflect the Navy’s balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats,” it said.
Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the medium range surface-to-air missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy’s combat capability.
Sanshodhak, the fourth survey vessel (large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles.
Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.
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According to the statement, the three platforms demonstrate the growing maturity of India’s indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem, with indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent.
It added that their construction involved extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, and generated substantial direct and indirect employment.
In a statement earlier in the day, the Prime Minister’s Office said that these inductions will significantly bolster the nation’s operational capabilities, enhance maritime domain awareness, and strengthen the security of our coastal waters against geopolitical threats.