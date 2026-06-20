PM Modi to commission 3 indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata on June 21

The Indian Navy is scheduled to commission Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate equipped with advanced weapons and sensors including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the medium range surface-to-air missile system, on 21 June, in Kolkata. (PIB via PTI Photo)

The Indian Navy will commission three indigenously built frontline platforms — Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray — in Kolkata on Sunday, and the ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dunagiri is an advanced stealth frigate, Sanshodhak is a survey vessel (large), and Agray is an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.

In a statement issued Friday, the Navy said the platforms represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. They have been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

“Together, they reflect the Navy’s balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats,” it said.