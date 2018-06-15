PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, focus likely on agrarian crisis, review of development schemes

The meeting which is expected to be a day-long affair, will also reportedly discuss the development of aspirational districts and the celebration plans for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. (PTI Photo) The meeting which is expected to be a day-long affair, will also reportedly discuss the development of aspirational districts and the celebration plans for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday, June 17, reported ANI. The Council is expected to take up subjects like measures taken to double farmers’ income, progress of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush.

Aside from these, development of aspirational districts and celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will also be reportedly discussed.

As per ANI, the Council will also track the work done during the previous year and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

The meeting, which will go on an entire day, will be attended by Chief Ministers from the states, Union Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and senior officials from the Government of India.

(With ANI inputs)

