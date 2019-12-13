PM Modi to chair first meet of Ganga Council in 3 years

According to the sources, the council will deliberate on a 14-point agenda. It may give in-principal approval to the continuation of Namami Gange programme beyond 2020. According to the sources, the council will deliberate on a 14-point agenda. It may give in-principal approval to the continuation of Namami Gange programme beyond 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first meeting of National Ganga Council on Saturday, more than three years after it was constituted under his chairmanship.

The council, which comprises chief ministers of 5 states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand — nine Union ministers, and NITI Aayog vice-chairman as its members, will meet in Kanpur, a Jal Shakti Ministry official said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the council will deliberate on a 14-point agenda. It may give in-principal approval to the continuation of Namami Gange programme beyond 2020. It may direct the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Ayush and the Ganga Basin states to promote organic farming in a 5 km stretch on both sides of the Ganga.

