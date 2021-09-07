PM Modi to chair BRICS summit; Afghanistan high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the annual summit of the five-nation grouping, BRICS, on Thursday in the virtual format. The summit is expected to focus extensively on the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“…Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9 in virtual format,” the MEA said in a statement. The theme for the summit is: ‘BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus’.

India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship – reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism, using digital and technological tools for achieving SDGs and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.