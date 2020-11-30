PM Modi to chair all party meeting on Friday to discuss Covid situation

The Prime Minister had interacted with the floor leaders in April via video conference in which he suggested extension of the 21 day lockdown that was imposed in March.

In a bid to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet leaders of all parties on December 4. Sources informed The Indian Express that the meeting will also entail a discussion on the vaccine roll out program and the interaction will be held virtually.

The centre is presently conducting an extensive backend preparation for the Covid-19 immunisation drive. The government expects to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses and cover approximately 20-25 crore people by July 21.

This comes a few days after PM Modi chaired a high level meeting with Chief Ministers of the states in which he emphasised on the crucial role of the states on vaccine administration and distribution. In November 24 meeting, he had directed the states to provide their plans to build a final blue print on the immunisation drive. He had also asked them to build decentralised mechanisms till block level in the form of task force to ensure the vaccine roll out smoothly.

India detected 38,772 cases of the novel in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Monday. The country’s tally of 94.31 lakh infections includes 4.46 lakh active cases, a drop of about 7,000 from Saturday, and 443 deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi are the highest contributors to the country’s caseload.

