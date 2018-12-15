PM Modi to BJP workers in Kerala: Involve stakeholders in fight for rights

On a day when the BJP’s state unit observed a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Kerala to protest against a man’s suicide near the party’s Sabarimala protest venue in Thiruvananthapuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told grassroot workers to “involve” the stakeholders in their fight for people’s rights.

The interaction with party workers of the state through video-conference is a part of the PM’s nation-wide dialogue with BJP workers in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Fight for the people’s rights and welfare and in this process involve the stakeholders. When you’re struggling for people, make them a part of the struggle too…,” Modi said in his video-conferencing with party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Attingal, Mavelikkara and Pathanamthitta constituencies.

The BJP had called for a bandh in the state following the death of 55-year-old man, identified as Venugopalan Nair, who died after setting himself afire near the venue of the BJP’s protest in the state on Thursday.

To a question from a party worker from Chathanur in Kollam district about how the party can expand its base in the southern state, Modi said they should make people’s voice heard and then people will hear their voices. Evoking former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi told workers: “.. Atal ji used to say that one leg of every BJP worker should be inside a train coach, he should relentlessly travel. And the other leg (should be) in jail, where he gets lodged for fighting for people…”

The BJP has just one MLA in Kerala and not a single Lok Sabha MP.