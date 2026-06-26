PM Modi to be Guest of Honour at Seychelles 50th National Day

A contingent of the Indian Armed Forces, and two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations, the MEA said.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will undertake a state visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 to participate as the Guest of Honour in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of their National Day.

During his three-day visit, he will also hold talks with President Patrick Herminie to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, the MEA said on Thursday. A contingent of the Indian Armed Forces, and two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations, the MEA said.

“The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors,” it said. Modi will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with the Indian diaspora.