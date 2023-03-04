PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremonies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura governments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the respective state governments next week, said Assam Chief Minister and North East Democratic Alliance chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP has secured a majority in Tripura while the saffron party won two seats in Meghalaya, where outgoing Chief Minister and National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma Friday submitted a letter of support signed by 32 MLAs and staked a claim to form the new government.

In Nagaland, the BJP won 12 out of 20 seats that it contested and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured 25 seats in the 60-member House.

Speaking to reporters at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala Saturday, Sarma said: “There would be oath-taking in Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 7, and in Tripura on March 8. We have invited the PM.”

BJP Tripura president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the new government would be sworn in on March 8 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

“Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party would join us in the swearing-in ceremony. Victory rallies would be held in all constituencies and details would be announced soon,” Bhattacharjee said.