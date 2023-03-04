scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremonies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura governments

In Nagaland, the BJP won 12 out of 20 seats that it contested and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured 25 seats in the 60-member House.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narendra Modi, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Indian Express, India news, current affairs“Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party would join us in the swearing-in ceremony. Victory rallies would be held in all constituencies and details would be announced soon,” Bhattacharjee said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the respective state governments next week, said Assam Chief Minister and North East Democratic Alliance chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP has secured a majority in Tripura while the saffron party won two seats in Meghalaya, where outgoing Chief Minister and National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma Friday submitted a letter of support signed by 32 MLAs and staked a claim to form the new government.

In Nagaland, the BJP won 12 out of 20 seats that it contested and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured 25 seats in the 60-member House.

Speaking to reporters at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala Saturday, Sarma said: “There would be oath-taking in Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 7, and in Tripura on March 8. We have invited the PM.”

BJP Tripura president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the new government would be sworn in on March 8 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
Day after G20, Quad sends message to Russia, China on Ukraine, aggression
Old Pension Scheme, new Pension Scheme, pension, pension fund, pension benefits, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
One-time option for some Central govt employees to choose OPS
S Jaishankar, Raisina Dialogue
Watch | 'You weren't the nice guys': S Jaishankar's 'RRR' jibe at ex-Brit...

“Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party would join us in the swearing-in ceremony. Victory rallies would be held in all constituencies and details would be announced soon,” Bhattacharjee said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 23:02 IST
Next Story

Jemimah Rodrigues’ parents watched her getting picked in WPL auction over video call from South Africa

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close