PM Modi to attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27-29: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27-29, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

“This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Media Briefing by G20 Sherpa on upcoming visit of Prime Minister to Japan to attend G20 Summit https://t.co/qBJ4WjZBhy — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2019

The MEA spokesperson also stated that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India’s Sherpa at the meet.

G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

