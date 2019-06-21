Toggle Menu
PM Modi to attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27-29: MEAhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-to-attend-g-20-summit-in-japan-from-june-27-29-mea-5792881/

PM Modi to attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27-29: MEA

The MEA spokesperson also stated that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India's Sherpa at the meet.

  narendra modi, narendra modi g20 summit, g20 summit japan, g20 summit osaka, osaka g20 summit, Japan G20 summit, Suresh Prabhu, Suresh Prabhu G20 sherpa, indian express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the G-20 summit for the sixth time. (Reuters/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27-29, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

“This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The MEA spokesperson also stated that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India’s Sherpa at the meet.

G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

With PTI inputs

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Only one case of Nipah reported this year from Kerala, no fatality: Vardhan
2 An-32 crash: Rajnath Singh pays homage to air-warriors, meets their families
3 Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demands Delhi’s share of Rs 6,000 crore from central taxes