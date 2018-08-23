PM Modi to arrive in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will be on a daylong visit to the state on Thursday to launch a number of projects of the state and central governments in Valsad and Junagadh districts, and will also preside over the convocation of Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar. Modi will first attend an event at Jujwa village in Valsad, where he will hand over the keys of houses to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), a flagship housing scheme of the central government to provide housing for the rural poor.

More than 1.15 lakh houses have been built in the state at a cost of Rs 1,727 crore under the scheme. While beneficiaries from Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Surat and Dangs will be given the keys at the event in Jujwa, those from other districts will join the event via video-link, and the PM will oversee their e-Gruhpravesh, an official release said.

This apart, Modi will hand over certificates and employment letters to beneficiaries of various other government schemes. He will also hand over appointment letters and skill certificates to 5,000 women networked with industries under the Mukhyamantri Gramudyog Yojana. Besides, he will lay the foundation stone of an Rs 586-crore project to supply drinking water to interiors of Dharampur and Kaprada talukas of Valsad district.

From Valsad, Modi will fly to Junagadh to launch projects collectively worth Rs 450 crore for formally inaugurating the hospital building of GMERS Medical College in that city. The PM will also inaugurate a river bridge near Sabalpur in Junagadh city, the renovated town hall of Junagadh, and building of Polytechnic in Agro-processing of Junagadh Agricultural University.

From Junagadh, the PM is scheduled to fly to Gandhinagar in the evening and preside over the convocation of Gujarat Forensic Sciences University there in the state capital. He will fly back to Delhi from Ahmedabad late on Thursday evening.

The PM was originally scheduled to visit the state on July 20, but the visit was postponed due to heavy rain in south Gujarat and Saurastra regions. His last visit to the state was in December last year during the swearing-in of the new BJP government led by Chief minister Vijay Rupani.

