PM Modi to address people of Bengal on Durga Puja: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of West Bengal virtually on the occasion of Durga Puja on October 22, announced Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national general secretary. The BJP also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit North Bengal to hold an organisational meeting of the party before Durga Puja.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect with the people of Bengal virtually on October 22. He will address the people on the auspicious occasion and will be with them in spirit to celebrate the puja,” said Vijayvargiya. This year Durga Puja is beginning on October 22 and ending on October 26.

On Amit Shah’s visit, the BJP leader said, “The Union Home minister will come to North Bengal for a party meeting. He is trying to come before Durga Puja. However, the dates have not been finalised yet.” Assembly elections in the state will be held next year.

This time Durga Puja will be held amid covid 19 restrictions and the Mamata Banerjee government has issued strict guidelines for puja committees to follow in a bid to contain the spread of covid infection.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will virtually inaugurate Durga Pujas this year to avoid crowding.

