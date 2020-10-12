scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 12, 2020
Bihar polls

PM Modi to address people of Bengal on Durga Puja: Kailash Vijayvargiya

The BJP also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit North Bengal to hold an organisational meeting of the party before Durga Puja.

Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Kolkata | October 12, 2020 5:11:55 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi on UN, UN security Council, United Nations, UN General Assembly, India news, indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of West Bengal virtually on the occasion of Durga Puja on October 22, announced Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national general secretary. The BJP also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit North Bengal to hold an organisational meeting of the party before Durga Puja.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect with the people of Bengal virtually on October 22. He will address the people on the auspicious occasion and will be with them in spirit to celebrate the puja,” said Vijayvargiya. This year Durga Puja is beginning on October 22 and ending on October 26.

On Amit Shah’s visit, the BJP leader said, “The Union Home minister will come to North Bengal for a party meeting. He is trying to come before Durga Puja. However, the dates have not been finalised yet.” Assembly elections in the state will be held next year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This time Durga Puja will be held amid covid 19 restrictions and the Mamata Banerjee government has issued strict guidelines for puja committees to follow in a bid to contain the spread of covid infection.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will virtually inaugurate Durga Pujas this year to avoid crowding.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement