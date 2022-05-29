Number of Unicorns in India rose to 100 this month: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the latest episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India’s startup ecosystem, from which at least 100 Unicorns — or companies valued at $1 billion — emerged in the last month alone.

“Our Unicorns are diverse. We have startups in various sectors including E-commerce, Fin-tech, Ed-tech, Bio-tech and several others,” he said, adding that these startups are not limited to big cities alone. Entrepreneurs have emerged from some of India’s smallest cities over the years, Pm Modi went on to say.

Highlighting the importance of good mentorship, PM Modi said, “Behind the success of the country is the fact that the country’s youth, taken and government are all working together. But startups also play a big role. This is why the right mentoring and guidance is important.”

PM Modi on ‘Char Dham’ Yatra

Speaking about the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, PM Modi said that several devotees have been disappointed by the amount of litter and filth they encountered on their way to Kedarnath.

“If we go on a holy pilgrimage and there is a heap of filth, it is not right,” he said. At the same time, some pilgrims have taken it upon themselves to clear the garbage from the route.

“Wherever we go, let the dignity of these pilgrimage areas be maintained,” the PM said. “ Property, cleanliness, a holy environment, we should never forget it, we must maintain it and that is why it is important that we remember the resolution of cleanliness.”

PM Modi on the importance of Yoga

The 8th annual ‘International Yoga Day’ will be observed next month, PM Modi pointed out, urging everyone to celebrate with “great enthusiasm. The theme this year is ‘Yoga for humanity’.

“The corona pandemic has also made us all realize how much health is important in our lives, and yoga is a great medium in this,” he said. “ People are realizing how much physical, spiritual and intellectual well-being is also promoted by yoga.”

In the previous episode of his monthly radio programme, PM Modi spoke about how India has been making strides towards a cashless economy and that digital transactions worth about Rs 20,000 crore take place each day across the country, including in the remotest regions.

“In the last few years, BHIM UPI has rapidly become a part of our economy and habits. Now, even in small towns and most villages, people do transactions through UPI. A culture of digital economy is also evolving in the country. In small street shops, digital payment has made it easy to serve more customers. Now they don’t even have the problem of loose change,” he said, adding that at present, “transactions worth about Rs 20,000 crore take place in our country every day”.

He dedicated the episode to all former prime ministers of the country. He also spoke about the inauguration of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya or Prime Ministers’ Museum in Delhi. He mentioned the spinning wheel gifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri by his in-laws and his bank passbook which has been exhibited at the museum.