PM Modi to address Chaitya Bhumi programme on Ambedkar death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Dr BR Ambedkar’s followers via video conferencing at Chaitya Bhumi in Dadar on December 6, which has been observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Divas’.

Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, and Chaitya Bhumi is his resting place.

The Union government’s department of social justice and empowerment wrote to the Maharashtra government to make arrangements for digital screening at Chaitya Bhumi as PM Modi addresses people.

BMC officials said that PM Modi, the chief guest of the programme, would attend the event around 11.30 am. Union government’s letters have been forwarded to local ward office G-north (Dadar, Dharavi) for making all arrangements.

Thousands of Ambedkar followers visit Chaitya Bhumi on December 6 from all parts of the country to pay homage to the man behind India’s Constitution. However, due to Covid-19, BMC last year had requested citizens not to visit Chaitya Bhumi and watch the live telecast of events instead.

According to the letter, dated October 28, from R Subrahmanyam, secretary of the ministry of social justice and empowerment, four places related to the life of Dr Ambedkar — Chaitya Bhumi in Dadar, Ambadave in Ratnagiri, Diksha Bhumi in Chincholi at Nagpur, Dr Ambedkar Museum and Memorial in Pune — would be developed as national monuments.

The Centre has sanctioned funds for the project from Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF).