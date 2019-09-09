PM Modi to address UN General Assembly on September 27, same day as Imran Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on September 27, according to an updated list of speakers released by the UN. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to address the assembly on the same day, where he is likely to rake up the Kashmir issue. Khan will address the UNGA session shortly after Modi’s address.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first address to the world leaders at the UN after the BJP-led NDA government stormed to power for a second term after a resounding electoral victory in May.

The initial speakers’ list indicates that about 112 Heads of State, nearly 48 Heads of Government and over 30 Foreign Ministers will arrive in New York to address the General Debate between September 24 to 30. US President Donald Trump will deliver his address on September 24.

During his visit to New York and the UN, PM Modi will be honoured by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on September 24. He will be presented with the 2019 ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’, which according to the Foundation is a “special recognition” that celebrates a political leader who has “demonstrated their commitment to the Global Goals through impactful work in their country and/or globally.” Modi will be honoured for his leadership of the Swachch Bharat Mission.

As the world commemorates Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Modi will also host a special event ‘Leadership Matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World’ on September 24 in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber in the UN Headquarters. He will also be the keynote speaker at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on September 25. Sources have said that after Modi’s keynote address, there will be a Q&A session with the Indian leader moderated by Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies Founder Michael Bloomberg.

During his visit to New York, Modi will also inaugurate the ‘Gandhi Peace Garden’ – an initiative under which the Consulate General of India in New York, Long Island-based NGO Shanti Fund and the State University of New York – Old Westbury have agreed to plant 150 trees.

Several high-level summits will be held on the margins of the 74th session of UN General Assembly. With a view to boosting ambition and accelerating actions to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host the 2019 Climate Action Summit on September 23 to meet the climate challenge. Modi is expected to address this summit.

The UN will also host the SDG Summit 2019 on September 24 and 25. Heads of State and Government will gather at the United Nations Headquarters to follow up and comprehensively review progress in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Before arriving in New York for the UNGA session, Modi is expected to visit Houston where he will address the Indian-American community on September 22. “Howdy, Modi!”, the Indian-American community summit, will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, the Houston-based non-profit. The event is expected to be attended by tens of thousands of people, including influential US lawmakers and political leaders.

(With inputs from PTI)