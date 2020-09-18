PM Modi thanks Trump for birthday wish, says India-US friendship good for humanity

Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi addressed a huge crowd in Ahmedabad during the US president's visit to India in February this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for the birthday wish and said the friendship between India and the US is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity,” the Prime Minister tweeted in response to Trump’s tweet in which he praised Modi as a “great leader and loyal friend”.

“I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend!” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity. https://t.co/P848MBkYBr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2020

Trump also posted a photograph of him and First lady Melania Trump with PM Modi at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. The two leaders had their hands raised and clenched before a 125,000-strong crowd who had gathered to welcome the US president on his first India visit at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in February this year.

Trump was among a host of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who wished Modi on his birthday and lauded him for strengthening ties with their countries.

Modi and Trump enjoy a “special relationship” and have been working on a number of regional and global issues. They frequently talk over the phone and the countries have had an unprecedented level of cooperation even during the coronavirus pandemic. India supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US in the early stages of the pandemic and Trump ordered ventilators to India. The two countries are also collaborating on the development of vaccines and therapeutics.

PM Modi responded individually to several people who wished him on Twitter. “People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens,” he said in one of his late-night tweets.

People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

In another tweet, the prime minister urged people to take precautions to defeat the coronavirus. “Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy,” he said.

