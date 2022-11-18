Those supporting radicalisation shouldn’t have a place in any nation: PM Modi

Calling for a global clampdown on terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on the importance of a zero-tolerance policy on radicalisation. “Those supporting radicalisation shouldn’t have a place in any nation,” he said.

Speaking at the ‘No Money for Terror’ conference in New Delhi, PM Modi said: “Uprooting terrorism needs a larger, proactive, systemic response, If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes.” He highlighted that all acts of terrorism should receive “equal outrage and action”.

In what appeared to be a veiled jibe at Pakistan, PM Modi said that some countries “support terrorism as part of their foreign policy”. “These countries must be isolated. There can be no ifs and buts,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that even a single attack is one too many. Vowing not to rest until terrorism is uprooted, he said that the global community would have to pursue terrorists systematically by breaking their support networks and hitting their finances.

He went on to highlight the importance of global partners coming together against “all kinds of covert and overt backing of terrorism”.

“International organisations must not think that absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism,” the prime minister said. He said sovereign nations have a right to their own systems but “we must not allow extremist elements to misuse differences between systems”.

Modi said one of the sources of terror funding is organised crime which must not be seen in isolation.

