PM Modi inaugurates Tent City, lays foundation stone for several waterways projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated Tent City and laid the foundation stones of several waterways project worth more than Rs 1,000 crores in Varanasi. Flagging off the Ganga river cruise from the city, PM Modi said the projects will expand trade, tourism, and employment opportunities in eastern India.

The Tent City, developed by the Varanasi Development Authority in public-private partnership mode on the banks of the Ganga, aims to increase tourism opportunities in the region. It will provide accommodation facilities to tourists along with live classical music and yoga sessions among others. It can be accessed by boats from different ghats of Varanasi.

Beginning of cruise service on River Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India. https://t.co/NOVFLFrroE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2023

The Tent City will be operational from October to June and will be dismantled for three months due to the rise in river water level in the rainy season, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi attended the vent virtually while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were present in Varanasi.

The 51-day Ganga river cruise, being pitched as the world’s longest river cruise, is expected to reach its final destination — Dibrugarh in Assam — on March 1. It will cover 3,200 km over 51 days, crossing 27 river systems and several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh. The voyage is packed with visits to 50 tourist spots, including World Heritage spots, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.