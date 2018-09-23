PM Modi targets Congress, says stability helped Chhattisgarh develop

Speaking at a farmer rally in Janjgir Champa, in a clear reference to the Congress, Modi said. ” Today the development is happening because earlier the work of 15 paise was done, today hundred paise is done.” Speaking at a farmer rally in Janjgir Champa, in a clear reference to the Congress, Modi said. ” Today the development is happening because earlier the work of 15 paise was done, today hundred paise is done.”

Even as the Congress charged the BJP government at the Centre with corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made references to alleged Congress corruption in previous governments. With Assembly elections two months away, Modi said that a state and central government, both with the BJP presently, that worked in sync was important for the state to move forward.

Speaking at a farmer rally in Janjgir Champa, in a clear reference to the Congress, Modi said, “Dr Raman Singh used to say that after Independence the amount of roads that were built, more than that has been built now. How were they built? Was there no money before? There was. Were there no ministers before? There were. Were there no departments before? There were. Did people not ask? They did. Why wasn’t it happening then? Because one Congress PM had come and said that when one rupee goes out of Delhi, by the time it reaches the village it becomes 15 paise. What palm was this that made a rupee 15 paise? Who was playing this game? Today the development is happening because earlier the work of 15 paise was done, today hundred paise is done.”

Congress leaders from across the state, including PCC chief Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo, former Union minister Charandas Mahant, were arrested by Chhattisgarh Police before they reached Janjgir Champa, where they intended to wave black flags in protest against the police violence against party workers in Bilaspur earlier this week.

Modi, meanwhile, reiterated the relationship between the state and Central governments, urging people to keep the two together. “We are working towards a revolutionary change. The state and central governments are working together for the development of people. Under the leadership of Dr Raman Singh, whatever work is done, Government of India actively supports him,” he said.

Modi began his speech with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying it was his foresight that prevented the region from being mired in neglect. “Vajpayee had seen a dream. The result of that dream is three states, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand… In that entire exercise, there was not even the “r” of “rajneeti”. If Chhattisgarh had still been a corner of MP, for years there were Congress governments in Delhi. If that had been the state, then perhaps, sometime somewhere, someone in Bhopal would have the time, then only perhaps would they come to you.”

He said Chhattisgarh was known for news of “Maoism”, “guns and bombs”, but the state government had crossed those roadblocks and worked to bring Chhattisgarh to a fast developing state. And central to that, Modi said, was political stability, with the BJP being in power for 15 years.

Addressing farmers, Modi said the BJP government was looking towards holistic development of the village and farmers’ life, and that in 2022, nobody would be without a roof over their heads.

He also said that while those that were in government earlier now “give speeches”, they did not pay heed to demands of an increase in MSP, which he claimed the BJP government had raised 1.5 times.

