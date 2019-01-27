Modi in Tamil Nadu, Kerala LIVE Updates: PM to lay foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai
In his second visit to Kerala in less than a fortnight, PM Modi will inaugurate the Rs 16,500 crore Integrated Refinery Expansion Project of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Kochi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai on Sunday as part of his visit to the two southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to inaugurate a host of projects. He will also inaugurate super speciality blocks of Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli medical colleges following which he will address a public meeting at Mandela Nagar Ground in Madurai.
In his second visit to Kerala in less than a fortnight, PM Modi will inaugurate the Rs 16,500 crore Integrated Refinery Expansion Project of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Kochi. Thereafter, Modi will address a public rally at Thrissur’s Thekkinkadu Maidan, where over three lakh people are expected to attend.
However, even before PM Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu, seen as the BJP’s push to expand its footprint down south, where it has had not much electoral success, #GoBackModi has begun trending on Twitter.
PM Modi's visit to Kerala will be his second in less than a fortnight to the state since January 15, when he flew down to inaugurate a bypass in Kollam. Then, Modi had assailed the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the Sabarimala issue. In Thrissur, which is one of the five focus seats of the party’s leadership, Modi will address the last day of the three-day state convention of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party’s youth wing. In the last general elections, the BJP won just one Lok Sabha seat out of 39 in Tamil Nadu and drew a blank in neighbouring Kerala which has 20 seats.