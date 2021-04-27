PM Modi talks Covid cooperation with Japanese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the Covid-19 situation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga as the two leaders underscored the importance of close cooperation between their countries to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.

They spoke of working together to create resilient and diversified supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development to deal with the crisis, the MEA said. During the telephonic talks, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic, it added.

“Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on (the) phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together,” Modi tweeted.