PM Modi taking forward Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dream: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking forward Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of ‘One India (Ek Bharat)’ with ‘Shreshta Bharat (India the best)’, adding imagine an India fragmented into hundreds of princely states had Patel not been there.

“In the past, only one family was promoted in a way as if the entire freedom struggle was fought by them, but history is witness that wherever they intervened that area couldn’t become a part of India in real terms,” he said while delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture that was aired on the All India Radio (AIR).

Touching upon first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in the accession of Jammu & Kashmir to India, Thakur said, “The country remembers Patel for integration… Jammu & Kashmir’s responsibility was taken by Nehru. Article 370 has been a huge obstacle in the integration of J&K… by abrogating Article 370 and ending Article 35A, the Modi government has realised Patel’s dream.”

The I&B Minister said that Patel was a visionary and it was unfortunate that he didn’t get enough opportunities to take the country forward after Independence.

“Leaders of the time committed some blunders with respect to China… Patel could anticipate the impending threat from China. In a letter to Nehru on November 7, 1948, he had said, ‘the government of China is trying to mislead us by declaring their peaceful intent. It’s sad that we have let Tibetans down, who reposed their faith in us,” the Union minister said.