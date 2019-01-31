PM Modi swipe at UPA: Candles after 26/11, surgical strike after Uri terror attack

Taking a swipe at the UPA by contrasting its government’s response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack with the surgical strike ordered by his government following the Uri terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said this is what has changed since.

Addressing a gathering of youths and professionals who had packed a stadium in Surat, Modi said: “Do you remember 26/11? Terrorists attacked Mumbai. What happened after that? Floral offerings were made, candles lit and tributes paid. During our government’s tenure, Uri happened. What happened after Uri? Was there or was there not a change? At that time (during 26/11), so many innocents were killed and the government kept thinking. Uri did not let us sleep.”

“Every drop of a soldier’s blood is sacred to us. And the fire within… that fire in a soldier’s heart was also in the heart of this Prime Minister. The result was the surgical strike,” he said.

He said there was a time when bombs would go off in Mumbai, in a rail coach, in Delhi, Ayodhya, Jammu.

“It has been four-and-half years (of his government), terror is now confined to Kashmir. Is this or is this not a change?” he told the cheering crowd.