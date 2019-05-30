PM Modi-swearing-in ceremony: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, closes roads leading to Rajpath

Toggle Menu
Roads leading to Rajpath (from Vijay chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road, and Church Road, will remain closed.

In wake of the VVIP movement, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police for smooth conduct of the function.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers for a second term at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Several roads in New Delhi District will be closed for public between 4 pm to 9 pm today.

Roads leading to Rajpath (from Vijay chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan), Vijay chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road, and Church Road, will be closed.

In addition to this, necessary traffic diversions have been put in place on roads including Akbar road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7 PM today. Around 8,000 guests including prominent dignitaries, heads of states, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials, celebrities, media persons, have been invited from around the world.

