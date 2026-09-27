Surgical strikes, Op Sindoor bold examples of India’s counter-terrorism policy: PM Modi

Referring to the ongoing Census exercise, the PM said a grand picture of the nation is currently emerging and the first phase of this exercise is nearly complete across all states and Union Territories. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India today pursues a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and over the past decade — from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor — India has sent a clear message that if terrorists dare to cast an evil eye on India, they will be met with a befitting response.

In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, the PM called the surgical strikes a major and historic achievement of India. “Ten years ago, on September 28-29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The world was astonished to see the manner in which our brave soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to take action against terrorism,” the PM said, adding that the surgical strikes boldly demonstrated to the entire world a new example of India’s counter-terrorism policy.