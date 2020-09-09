PM Modi bats for earthen pitchers for drinking water than single-use plastic bottles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday advocated the use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water to save the environment and urged street vendors on using the digital platform to boost their business. The PM made the remarks while interacting with the beneficiaries of PM Street Vendors’ Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

The Union government had launched the scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic resume their business.

Praising Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for implementing the Svanidhi scheme in just two months, the Prime minister said, “I would like to congratulate Madhya Pradesh and Shivraj ji’s team. Their efforts have ensured the benefit of the Swanidhi scheme to more than 1 lakh street vendors in Madhya Pradesh in just 2 months time.”

“Covid-19 induced lockdown affected the businesses of street vendors. The purpose of this ‘Svanidhi Samvaad’ scheme is that those people can start afresh and begin their work again,” PM Modi added.

Interacting with street vendor Chaganlal and his wife from Sanver in Indore district, Gwalior’s Archana Sharma and vegetable vendor Dalchand in Raisen district, PM Modi advised them on how they could enhance their business by asking customers to return the pipe used in making broomsticks to reduce the cost of making a broomstick.

Chaganlal told the prime minister that he wanted to enhance his business. The PM advised him to use an earthen pitcher instead of a single-use plastic bottle for drinking water to save the environment. Modi also asked him about the Ujjwala Yojna and how it benefited his family.

Interacting with Gwalior’s Archana Sharma, Modi asked whether she would serve him ‘tikki‘ (patties) that she sells at her joint. PM Modi also asked her if she is aware of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, to which she said her husband was getting treatment through the government’s flagship heath programme.

Talking to vegetable vendor Dalchand, Modi praised him for using QR code-based digital platform for receiving payments. He also suggested him ways to improve his vegetable business.

According to PMO, as many as 4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than four lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification. Applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries of the scheme have been presented through the portal to banks for credit facility, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore, it said.

“The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47% of these coming from the state alone,” the statement added.

