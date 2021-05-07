PM spoke his mann ki baat, did not listen, says Jharkhand CM

HOURS AFTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on the Covid situation in his state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Thursday night claimed the Prime Minister did not listen to him during the conversation over the phone and that it was just a “monologue” from him.

According to sources, the Prime Minister also spoke to the chief ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha about the Covid-related situation in their states. He also spoke to LGs of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, sources added.

While details of these interactions could not be ascertained, Chief Minister Soren tweeted at night: “Adarniya Pradhan Mantriji ji ne phone kiya. Unhone sirf apne mann ki baat ki. Behtar hota agar wo kaam ki baat karte aur kaam ki baat sunte (Respected Prime Minister called. He just spoke what was on his mind. It would have been better had he spoken on issues of importance and listened to the other side).”

“The Jharkhand CM’s angst was palpable,” said sources close to CM. “PM Modi did not ask anything on the condition of the state and on resources and what all the state needed. The state has been struggling to get the required medicines. He just went on and on. This led the CM to write this tweet,” the source said.

The chief minister has been critical of the Centre in the past over handling of several issues, including migrant workers. Sources said this could be the reason why Jharkhand may have been overlooked in the Centre’s announcements.

On May 3, the central government decided to procure or set up additional Pressure Swing Adsorption medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities at 581 sites across the country “to ensure smooth availability of medical oxygen”. Sources said Jharkhand is not in the list.

Soren’s tweet came in for sharp criticism from BJP leaders. Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the “disrespectful” tweet “denigrated” the CM’s office and was an insult to the people of the state since the PM had called to understand their plight.