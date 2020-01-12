‘Excited’ Modi spends night at Belur Math

At Belur Math in Howrah district on Saturday. (Source: Twitter) At Belur Math in Howrah district on Saturday. (Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, to spend the night there in Howrah district. He will be the first prime minister to do so. Many PMs had visited the Math, but none spent the night there.

On a two-day visit to the city, Modi was earlier supposed to stay at the Raj Bhavan.

The PM expressed his pleasure on his plan to visit Belur Math. “I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission, and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. There is something special about that place,” he tweeted before going to Math.

“Yet, there will be a void too! The person who taught me the noble principle of ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’, the venerable Swami Atmasthananda Ji will not be there. It is unimaginable to be at the Ramakrishna Mission and not have his august presence!” Modi said in another tweet.

Sunday marks the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This may prompted the PM to spend the night at the Math. The Special Protection Group has taken over the total security of the monastery.

An official of the mission said, “He (Modi) will stay at our International Guest House. Not only that, the PM will also meditate at our Swamiji Temple tomorrow morning.” A special prayer will be organised on Sunday morning and Modi may attend it. Before leaving, Modi is likely to meet Math president Maharaj Swami Smarananda.

According to Belur Math sources, Modi was given prasad after being received by seers of the order. In dinner, he was given bhog. “Nothing special was cooked for the prime minister. He was given prasad and bhog what we usually give to pilgrims,” the official said.

