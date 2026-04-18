PM Modi apologises for women’s quota bill defeat, accuses Opposition of ‘female foeticide’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Opposition carried out ‘bhroon hatya’ (female foeticide) by defeating the women’s reservation amendment Bill. Addressing the nation hours after the special Parliament session ended, the PM “sought forgiveness” from the women of the country after the women’s quota Bill failed to clear the floor test in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“Every citizen of India is watching how dreams of our women have been crushed,” the Prime Minister said during his address. Attacking parties that opposed the bill in the Parliament, PM Modi said, “Fight for empowering India’s women has been stalled due to selfish politics of opposition parties.”

PM Modi’s ‘bhroon hatya’ jibe at Oppn

The Prime Minister during his address accused the Opposition parties of “committing a sin” after the Bill failed to get two-third majority in the Lok Sabha. “Opposition has committed a sin by opposing women reservation and they will be surely punished for this,” he said.

“Parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party have committed ‘bhroon hatya’ (foeticide) by defeating bill on women reservation,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said during his address that he expected Congress “to correct its past mistakes”, but the party “missed an opportunity to script new history.”

‘Congress an anti-reform party’

During his address, PM Modi said that Congress is an “anti-reform party”, accusing them of learning the divide-and-rule tactic from the British. He also said, “Family-run parties do not want women to move forward as women could end their selfish politics.”

Accusing Congress of spreading lies about delimitation, the Prime Minister said, “Congress has always believed in politics of dividing people, so they spread falsehood about North-South divide.”

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He further said, “A woman forgets everything, but not her insult; This insult by Congress and its allies will always remain in every woman’s heart.”

‘Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment need of the hour’

PM Modi during his address asserted that the women’s quota bill was the “need of the hour” for the nation, promising to continue the government’s efforts to bring this into effect.

“Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment was need of hour, honest effort to ensure balanced empowerment across north, south, east and west,” he said.

The PM further accused the Congress party of having a “negative approach”, leading to most of the country’s issues. “Every single challenge our country faces today is due to negative approach of Congress party over years,” he said.

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“Women of our country will give befitting reply to Congress and its allies,” the Prime Minister added.