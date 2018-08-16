PM Modi speech hollow, people tired of fake acche din: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people from the ramparts of Red Fort during the 72nd Independence Day function, in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people from the ramparts of Red Fort during the 72nd Independence Day function, in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (PIB Photo via PTI)

The Congress on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address before the 2019 general election as “hollow” and said he should have spoken the “truth”. The main opposition party claimed that people were now tired of the “fake acche din” promised by the BJP and were waiting for “sachche din” (days of truth) when Modi departs as the Prime Minister. Congress communications department head Randeep Surjewala said the Prime Minister in his address did not utter a single word that was “meaningful” to the common person.

Surjewala said that Modi had in 2013 challenged then prime minister Manmohan Singh to an open debate on the issues of corruption, China and Pakistan threatening the territorial integrity of India, falling rupee and failing economy, unemployment and discrimination vis-a-vis farmers and India’s women from a Red Fort replica in Chhattisgarh.

“We ask you Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, five years after you have taken over as Prime Minister….are you ready for a debate on those very issues with Congress president Rahul Gandhi? Will you debate on the issue of corruption, Rafale and Vyapam and other scams of your government because you didn’t say a single word on corruption from the precincts of Red Fort,” he said.

“Will you debate on the state of India’s farmers…Will you debate on mob lynching that is happening under the instigation and protection of BJP leaders? Will you debate on the insecurity among India’s women….you didn’t utter a word on Bihar or Unnao or on any other rape incident that happened in the country? Will you debate on the failing economy and falling rupee for the rupee has hit a new low…”

“Will you debate on the manner in which China has occupied Doklam, they are intruding into Ladakh and they are engulfing India from all sides? Will you debate on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism? Will you debate on the rampant unemployment prevailing in the country? The truth is that the Prime Minister in his address did not utter a single word that would be meaningful to the common person,” he said.

Asked about the remarks of the Prime Minister that India’s stature rose on the world stage in the last four years, he said the Prime Minister should not have undermined India’s contribution in the last 70 years.

BSP president Mayawati, on the other hand, dubbed the Prime Minister’s address an “election speech in his political style”. The speech was an election speech given in a totally political style … it would have been better had the annual speech from the Red Fort not been used to serve political interests,” Mayawati said in a party release. She also questioned the prime minister’s “silence” over the dangers facing the economy which has affected the rupee and prices of petrol and diesel.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App