PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: Modi to address nation at 8.30 PM today

PM Narendra Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementation of women's quota and the happenings in Parliament. (File photo)

PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8:30 PM tonight (April 18), a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister’s address is expected to focus on the proposed implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures and the developments in Parliament surrounding the Bill’s rejection, official sources told news agency PTI.

Story continues below this ad The legislation aimed to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to 816 in order to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women ahead of the 2029 general elections. The proposal was linked to a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census and also included provisions to increase seats in state and Union Territory assemblies. The Bill required a two-thirds majority to pass but fell short during voting in the Lok Sabha on Friday. A total of 528 members participated in the vote, with 298 supporting the bill and 230 opposing it. The required threshold for passage stood at 352 votes. WATCH | HOW OPPOSITION PLANNED TO VOTE AGAINST CENTRE: Live Updates Apr 18, 2026 06:33 PM IST PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: Why did amendment Bills failed to pass Lok Sabha PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: The three pieces of legislation, including the women's reservation amendment Bill -- the only one of the three to be put to vote -- needed a two-thirds majority to be passed into law. But the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers. During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority. With inputs from PTI Apr 18, 2026 06:31 PM IST PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: What happened in Parliament PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: The Centre convened a special three-day session of Parliament and introduced three pieces of legislation. Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women. Apr 18, 2026 06:29 PM IST PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: What will he speak on PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8.30 PM. Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementation of women's quota and the happenings in Parliament, where opposition parties on Friday voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, PTI reported. Apr 18, 2026 06:28 PM IST PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: Welcome to the blog PM Modi Speech Today Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8 PM. His address comes a day after the women's reservation Bill amendment failed to pass the Lok Sabha. We will keep you updated about the speech, the context and all political reactions. Stay tuned.

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