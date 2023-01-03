scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

PM Modi speaks with King Charles III, discusses climate action, India’s G20 presidency

Since this was the prime minister's first conversation with King Charles III after he assumed the office of the Sovereign of the UK, Modi wished him a "very successful reign", the PMO statement said.

The prime minister briefed the king on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. (Express/Reuters)
Listen to this article
PM Modi speaks with King Charles III, discusses climate action, India’s G20 presidency
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the two discussed issues such as climate action, conservation of biodiversity and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, the PM’s office said.

“It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE,” Modi tweeted.

Since this was the prime minister’s first conversation with King Charles III after he assumed the office of the Sovereign of the UK, Modi wished him a “very successful reign”, the PMO statement said.

“A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the (telephone) call, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, etc. The prime minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues,” it said.

The prime minister briefed the king on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods.

“He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles,” the PMO said.

The leaders also exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between both the countries and enriching bilateral relations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

King Charles III recently ascended the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 20:46 IST
Next Story

PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha to be held on Jan 27

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close