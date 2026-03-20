PM Modi speaks to West Asia leaders & Macron, condemns strikes on energy hubs

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to leaders of Oman, Jordan, Malaysia and France, calling for a de-escalation of the war in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs termed attacks against energy installations in the region “deeply disturbing” and “unacceptable.”

These are the first comments from the Indian government as Iran intensified its attacks on oil and natural gas facilities around the Gulf on Thursday. The strikes are in retaliation for an Israeli attack on a key Iranian gas field.

Prime Minister Modi’s outreach to Oman is significant given its role as a possible back-channel and mediator between Iran and the US.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and said, “Had a telecon with FM @GidonSaar of Israel this evening. Exchanged views on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its many repercussions.”

He also met UAE’s Minister of State Reem Al Hashimy and posted on X: “Pleased to meet UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy this afternoon. Thanked the UAE Government for taking care of the Indian community. Discussed the latest developments pertaining to the conflict in West Asia.”

Responding to questions on attacks against energy infrastructure in the Gulf region in the last few days, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease.”

After the call with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, PM Modi said India and Oman stand for “safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz”.

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“Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability,” PM said.

“Reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman’s efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals. India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” he posted on X.

In his conversation with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, PM Modi reiterated that “attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation.”

“Conveyed advance Eid wishes to my brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan, over phone… India and Jordan stand in support of unhindered transit of goods and energy,” the PM posted on X.

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Modi also spoke to Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and reaffirmed their “shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy”.

“Spoke with my friend… and conveyed warm greetings to him and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation…” Modi posted on X.

After speaking to the French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister said, “Spoke with my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India continues “to remain in touch with concerned countries” to ensure the country’s shipping and energy security needs are met.

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Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are in touch with Iran on several issues.” He added, “We continue to remain in touch with all concerned countries to ensure that our energy security needs are met and our energy supplies have an uninterrupted, unimpeded transit.”

Addressing a separate question on fertiliser availability, Jaiswal said India currently has adequate stock for the upcoming Kharif season. He added that most of the quantities ordered from multiple sources are expected to arrive by the end of March, noting that India follows a diversified approach to fertiliser imports.

“Our fertiliser situation at this point in time, especially for kharif 2026, we have adequate stock, so we are comfortable. The Department of Fertilisers has also put out global tenders well in advance in anticipation of the current situation, and these have received a very good response. We expect the bulk of the quantities ordered from a variety of sources to arrive by the end of March. But having said that, let me say yes, we have a diversified approach towards procuring fertiliser imports, and we continue to be in touch with several countries in that regard,” he said.

Around 280,000 people have returned to India from West Asia since February 28, amid the war. Officials said that airlines are continuing to operate limited non-scheduled flights between the UAE and India, depending on operational feasibility and safety considerations.

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“Yes, it has been testing time, not just for us, but the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts, as I just spoke about the conversation between our prime minister and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. Similarly, we have been in touch with several other leaders,” Jaiswal said.

“Couple of days back you saw that because of our engagement, we were able to… and with talks and diplomacy with several of the stakeholders, we were able to get two of our LPG ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.