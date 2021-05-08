PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra CM on Covid situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the efforts taken by the state in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He is learnt to have applauded the state’s efforts while fighting the second wave.

According to the statement from CM’s Office, Thackeray apprised the PM about the various measures taken by the state and also spoke about how the state is planning to face the third wave.

“Thackeray requested the PM for more oxygen supply for Maharashtra,” said the statement.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had written to Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba requesting that the state’s allocated quota of liquid medical oxygen be increased by at least 200 MT.

CM further thanked the PM for accepting some of the suggestions given by Maharashtra. “The PM and the Union government have been guiding Maharashtra in the Covid battle from the very beginning and that has been useful to the state government,” said Thackeray in the statement.