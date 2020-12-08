PM Modi speaks to Emmanuel Macron, reiterates support in terror fight

French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and expressed India’s full support to France in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

This was their first conversation since the terror attacks in France in October.

“Spoke with my friend @EmmanuelMacron on the challenges and opportunities presented by the post-COVID world. India stands by France in its fight against terrorism & extremism. The India-France partnership is a force for good in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific,” Modi tweeted.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said he conveyed to President Macron his condolences for the attacks.

“The leaders also discussed other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including improving the affordability and accessibility of Covid-19 vaccines, post-covid economic recovery, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, defence cooperation, digital economy and cyber security, strengthening multilateralism, and climate change & biodiversity,” the statement said.

“Prime Minister expressed his wish to welcome President Macron in India after the normalisation of the public-health situation,” the PMO said. India was the first non-Western country to come out in support of Macron, and New Delhi had underlined its solidarity with a statement from PM Modi himself after the second set of attacks in Nice and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

In the shadow of the attacks, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had visited Paris for a scheduled bilateral visit.

